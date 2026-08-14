Joao Gomes Injury: Facing two to four week absence

Gomes suffered a calf strain following Wednesday's Super Cup loss to PSG and is initially expected to miss two to four weeks, according to The Athletic.

Gomes had made an encouraging start to his permanent move to Aston Villa from Wolves, scoring a superb goal in the club's preseason defeat to Bayern Munich. His combative style and energy in midfield had helped him settle quickly, making this setback a blow to his momentum heading into the new season. Ross Barkley could see increased minutes while Gomes is sidelined, with the midfielder expected to undergo further scans to determine the severity of the issue and establish a more precise recovery timeline.