Joao Gomes News: Clears suspension

Gomes is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.

Gomes has cleared his suspension after seeing two yellow cards last time out, with the midfielder set to return against Liverpool on Feb. 16. This is solid news for the club, as he has started in all 22 of his appearances this season, notching two goals and one assist in just under 2,000 minutes of play. That said, he should return to the starting XI immediately following his ban.