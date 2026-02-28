Joao Gomes News: Scores goal in win
Gomes scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-0 victory versus Aston Villa.
Gomes broke the deadlock just past the hour with a thunderous strike that smashed off the underside of the crossbar and in, flipping the script of the match in Wolves' favor. It marked his first league goal of the season and completely shifted the momentum. Beyond the goal, he imposed himself in midfield with relentless intensity as Wolves won the key duels against Villa, adding one tackle, one interception, one block and three shots (one on target).
