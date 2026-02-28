Joao Gomes headshot

Joao Gomes News: Scores goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Gomes scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-0 victory versus Aston Villa.

Gomes broke the deadlock just past the hour with a thunderous strike that smashed off the underside of the crossbar and in, flipping the script of the match in Wolves' favor. It marked his first league goal of the season and completely shifted the momentum. Beyond the goal, he imposed himself in midfield with relentless intensity as Wolves won the key duels against Villa, adding one tackle, one interception, one block and three shots (one on target).

Joao Gomes
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joao Gomes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joao Gomes See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Double Gameweek 26
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Double Gameweek 26
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
18 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago