Joao Gomes headshot

Joao Gomes News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Gomes assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Gomes was able to log an assist despite not providing much service, so he's a bit fortunate in that regard. He will likely have more chances to set up teammates against West Ham on Friday. The Hammers have given up 55 goals on the season and are in the relegation zone after the latest match day.

Joao Gomes
Wolverhampton
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