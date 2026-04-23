Joao Klauss Injury: Out until after World Cup

Klauss (foot) will undergo surgery on a foot ligament and is out until after the World Cup, according to coach Greg Vanney, per Corner Of The Galaxy.

Klauss had been one of the more impactful forwards in the attack before the injury, bringing energy on both sides of the ball and developing a consistent goal-scoring touch. The club believes the surgical route will speed up the healing process and provide better long-term protection for the foot. His absence is compounded by the fact that Matheus Nascimento is also unavailable, leaving the Galaxy with limited options at striker. Marco Reus figures to be among the options to fill in up front while Klauss works through his recovery.