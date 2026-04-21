Joao Klauss Injury: Out with foot injury

Klauss is out for the time being due to a foot injury, per the MLS Player Status Report

Klauss is suffering from a foot injury after an early exit in the last contest, and his absence is notable given that the Galaxy is already without Matheus Nascimento. A foot injury on a striker is inherently concerning, given how directly it affects their ability to run, shoot and hold up play. His timeline is unknown, and fantasy managers should treat him as out until further notice, leaving Marco Reus to likely start at forward in the coming games.