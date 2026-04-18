Joao Klauss Injury: Picks up knock Saturday

Klauss was subbed off during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Dallas due to a physical issue.

Klauss was helped off the pitch after sustaining some damage from a tackle early in the second half of this game. The striker is his side's leading scorer with five goals in the current MLS campaign, so his status is now a major concern ahead of upcoming fixtures. Marco Reus took his place Saturday and could end up leading the front line if both Klauss and Matheus Nascimento (hamstring) continue to deal with injuries.