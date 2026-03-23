Joao Klauss News: Back on scoresheet

Klauss scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers.

Klauss continues his run of fine play Sunday as he scored yet again, finding the back of the net in the 30th minute. The forward has now scored in four of the club's five games this season, recording 14 shots in the process. He sits at five goals on the season in five games played, halfway to the 10 he earned last season in 33 appearances.