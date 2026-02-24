Joao Klauss News: First goal with team

Joao Klauss scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus New York City FC.

Klauss wasted no time making an impact in his first league start for LA Galaxy, finding the net after just two minutes. but had little involvement afterward, with the goal being his only shot of the match. The forward scored 10 goals last season with St. Louis City and has made a strong start as he looks to surpass that tally this year.