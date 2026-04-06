Joao Klauss News: Five shots despite loss

Klauss registered five shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Minnesota United.

Klauss had the same issue the rest of the Galaxy did Saturday, massive volume with no end product. He took five shots and created three chances and still didn't manage any goal contributions. Klauss will hope that he can turn that volume into some more consistent goal contributions in the coming weeks, with an elite attack around him, that seems likely.