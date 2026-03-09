Joao Klauss News: Nets in loss

Joao Klauss scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus Colorado Rapids.

Klauss scored during Saturday's loss, making the most of his limited chances going forward to add a consolation goal. In the midst of a one-sided loss that goal will do little to encourage Klauss after such a trying match. Still it's a nice start to his first season in LA after making the move from St. Louis.