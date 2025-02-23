Joao Klauss News: Records four shots

Klauss registered four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Colorado Rapids.

Klauss continued in the starting spot he ended last season on Saturday, seeing the full 90 in the draw. He wouldn't find the back of the net but did see four shots, with two finding the target. He did only see five goals in 27 appearances (23 starts) last season, a record he will definitely want to best in 2025.