Joao Klauss News: Scores opener Sunday

Klauss scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew.

Klauss opened up the scoring Sunday with an unassisted header in the 7th minute. It marked his first goal contribution of the season. He also set season highs in shots (six), shots on target (four) and tackles won (three) as he played the full 90 minutes for the second match in a row.