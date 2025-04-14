Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joao Klauss headshot

Joao Klauss News: Scores opener Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Klauss scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew.

Klauss opened up the scoring Sunday with an unassisted header in the 7th minute. It marked his first goal contribution of the season. He also set season highs in shots (six), shots on target (four) and tackles won (three) as he played the full 90 minutes for the second match in a row.

Joao Klauss
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now