Joao Mario Injury: Forced off in Roma clash

Mario registered two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in 66 minutes before leaving Saturday's contest against Roma because of a possible thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Mario pulled up after a sprint early in the second half and couldn't continue. He'll undergo exams before next Sunday's home game versus Cagliari. He was replaced by Lorenzo Di Silvestri in this one, as Nadir Zortea had already come off the bench to substitute for Juan Miranda on the other flank.