Joao Mario Injury: Ready for Napoli tilt
Mario (thigh) returned to full training Wednesday, Bologna announced.
Mario will have a few more days to work on his fitness and could potentially start right away, as he's not been out for long. Lorenzo De Silvestri filled in for him last week. He has recorded seven crosses (one accurate), four interceptions and six clearances in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.
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