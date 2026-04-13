Joao Mario News: Diligent display versus Lecce

Mario had two crosses (zero accurate), one interception and one tackle (one won) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Lecce.

Mario drew his third straight start over Nadir Zortea but stayed in the back for the most part, halting a three-game streak with at least one shot. He has recorded six chances created, six crosses (one accurate) and 11 clearances in his last five appearances, with no clean sheets, as he often subs off late.