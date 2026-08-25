Joao Mario News: Paces his team in crosses against Roma

Mario recorded three crosses (one accurate), three clearances and one tackle (zero won) and created one scoring chance in Monday's 4-0 defeat versus Roma.

Mario beat Victor Valdepenas and Alex Jimenez to get the start at left back, and while he had some issues in the back like the rest of the defense, he salvaged his day with his activity on the other end and by leading his side in crosses. His minutes also hinge on whether Dodo will depart as rumored in the last few days of the window.