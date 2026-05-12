Joao Mario News: Passable showing against Napoli

Mario (thigh) recorded three tackles (one won), two clearances and two interceptions and drew one foul in Monday's 3-2 victory over Napoli.

Mario played about an hour in his return from injury and only contributed in the back. He has been consistently deployed over Nadir Zortea and Lorenzo De Silvestri at the position. He has posted seven crosses (one accurate), four interceptions and five clearances in his last five outings (all starts), with no clean sheets because he often subs off early.