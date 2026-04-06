Joao Mario News: Scores Sunday
Joao Mario scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Cremonese.
Mario scored once during a one-goal win in Sunday's clash with Cremonese. He also created a pair of chances during the clash, while putting both shots on goal. It was nice volume in a competitive match and he was dangerous every time he got forward with the ball. Mario will look to continue this goalscoring form after the international break.
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