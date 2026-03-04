Joao Neves Injury: Back in team training

Neves (ankle) was spotted training fully with the team Wednesday and should be an option for Friday's clash against Monaco, according to Paris Team Fr.

Neves appears to have shaken off the ankle issue that forced him to miss the last match after returning to full training Wednesday and he should be available for Friday's clash against Monaco if everything goes smoothly in the final session. That is a big boost since Neves is an undisputed starter in the middle of the park and getting him back fit ahead of the crucial Champions League showdown against Chelsea on Wednesday would be a major lift for PSG.