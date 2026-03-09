Joao Neves headshot

Joao Neves Injury: Could make squad against Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 12:07am

Neves (ankle) could return to the matchday squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Chelsea, according to Dominique Severac from Le Parisien.

Neves has remained in treatment over the past few days while dealing with an ankle issue, but the midfielder is expected to return to team training with the squad during Monday's session and could be included in the matchday squad for Wednesday's Champions League showdown against the Blues. That would be a welcome boost for the Parisians since Neves is a locked-in starter in the middle of the park whenever he is fully fit. That said, it could still be a bit early for him to jump straight back into the starting XI even if he is available, with Kang-In Lee, Dro Fernandez or Desire Doue likely to step in alongside Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery if Neves begins the match on the bench.

Joao Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
