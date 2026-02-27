Joao Neves Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Neves (ankle) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Le Havre, the club announced.

Neves is battling an ankle injury picked up recently and will stay in treatment over the next few days, ruling him out for Saturday's showdown against the Ciel & Marine. It is a tough hit for PSG since Neves is a locked-in starter in the engine room when healthy and his absence forces a midfield shake-up in the starting XI. Dro Fernandez or Kang-In Lee now profile as the leading candidates to step into the role, especially with Fabien Ruiz (knee) still weeks away as he continues to recover his setback.