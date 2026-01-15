Neves won't be an option against Lille on Friday since he is currently dealing with a muscular discomfort and training on his own. The midfielder is likely being rested as a precaution ahead of Tuesday's clash against Sporting CP in the Champions League, although he will likely be assessed in the coming days. Neves is an undisputed starter for Paris Saint-Germain, therefore his absence will require a change in the starting squad, with Senny Mayulu as an option to start, although Desire Doue can also replace him deeper in the heart of the game.