Joao Neves Injury: Forced off at break

Neves (undisclosed) was forced off due to a minor injury at halftime during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League and will undergo exams Wednesday, according to coach Luis Enrique, per Ilies Peeters from 90min. "Joao? Nothing important on his injury. We have to wait until tomorrow for the exams, but nothing serious."

Neves was unable to feature in the second half of Tuesday's Champions League win over Chelsea due to a minor issue, with the Portuguese midfielder set to be evaluated Wednesday to determine the severity. The early exit looked largely precautionary given his recent ankle concerns and the comfortable position against the Blues, making it unnecessary to push him further in the second half. That said, if he ends up missing time to fully recover, Senny Mayulu or Dro Fernandez could be in line for an expanded role in the Parisian midfield.