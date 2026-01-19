Neves will miss a second game in a row due to his muscular discomfort and won't be an option for Tuesday's clash against Sporting CP. The midfielder will hope to recover in time for Friday's clash against Auxerre, eventhough the medical staff will not take any risks given his importance for the PSG in the midfield. During his absence, Senny Mayulu could see an increased role, although coach Luis Enrique could decide to play Warren Zaire-Emery in the midfield and Illia Zabarnyi at right-back, similarly to the second half against Lille on Friday.