Joao Neves Injury: Trains normally, back available

Neves (ankle) was spotted training normally Tuesday and is back available for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Chelsea, the club announced.

Neves returned to full team training on Tuesday, just one day ahead of Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Chelsea, signaling the Portuguese midfielder is back in the mix for the clash. That's a big boost for Paris Saint-Germain, as he's a locked-in starter in the engine room when fully fit and would likely regain his midfield spot against the Blues if cleared to go from the opening whistle. If the staff decide to ease him back into action off the bench, Kang-In Lee, Dro Fernandez, or Desire Doue could step in and grab that third midfield slot.