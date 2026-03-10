Joao Neves Injury: Trains normally, should be back

Neves (ankle) was spotted training normally Tuesday and should be an option for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Chelsea, the club posted.

Neves returned to full team training on Tuesday, just one day ahead of Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Chelsea, signaling the Portuguese midfielder should be in the mix for the clash. That's a big boost for Paris Saint-Germain, as he's a locked-in starter in the engine room when fully fit and would likely regain his midfield spot against the Blues if cleared to go from the opening whistle. If the staff decide to ease him back into action off the bench, Kang-In Lee, Dro Fernandez, or Desire Doue could step in and grab that third midfield slot.