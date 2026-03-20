Joao Neves Injury: Won't be risked Saturday

Neves (undisclosed) won't travel with the team for Saturday's clash against Nice, according to coach Luis Enrique, per Ilie Peeters from 90min. "Neves is not available tomorrow. No injury but we have to manage him. We have to pay attention to the physical condition of each player."

Neves is not dealing with an injury but is still managing some discomfort, so he will be rested for Saturday's matchup against Nice. The medical staff isn't taking any chances and will keep him in Paris to fully recover from the issue. His absence could open the door for Senny Mayulu, Dro Fernandez or Kang-In Lee to log more minutes in the midfield against the Aiglons.