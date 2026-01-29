Neves returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous three matches and featured against Newcastle United on Wednesday, creating two key passes while also recording four tackles and three interceptions. The Portuguese midfielder is an undisputed starter in midfield alongside Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz, and his work both on and off the ball plays an important role in the team's system, as he has started 12 of his 15 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists during that span.