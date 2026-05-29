Joao Neves News: Decent role expected at WC

Neves has been named in Portugal's World Cup squad but first faces Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest with PSG before turning his attention to the tournament.

Neves recorded five goals and one assist across 21 Ligue 1 appearances while also contributing two goals and three assists in 13 Champions League outings this season, combining tireless defensive work with technical quality and the ability to score crucial goals that makes him one of the most complete midfielders of his generation. The young midfielder is expected to start alongside Vitinha in Portugal's midfield, with the two PSG teammates bringing a well-drilled understanding and complementary skill sets that give manager Martinez one of the most dynamic midfield pairings at the tournament. Neves heads into the World Cup fresh from what could be the defining moment of his young club career, and his ability to perform on the biggest stage has never been in question.