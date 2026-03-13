Joao Neves News: Delivers one assist

Neves assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-2 victory versus Chelsea.

Neves recorded an assist with a headed pass for Bradley Barcola in the first half of Wednesday's 5-2 Champions League win over Chelsea. The midfielder played the full 90 minutes after missing the previous two matches and helped dictate the tempo in possession while pressing relentlessly after turnovers, recording a season high seven tackles and three interceptions. The Portuguese continues to play an important role in midfield thanks to his passing range and work rate, recording one goal and two assists in eight Champions League appearances this season.