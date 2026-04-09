Joao Neves News: Delivers one assist
Neves assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Liverpool.
Neves delivered a strong all-around performance in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, playing a key role in midfield with his forward runs and relentless pressing whenever possession was lost. The midfielder provided the assist on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal with a precise through ball between two defenders in the second half, while adding one key pass and three tackles. The Portuguese continues to be a central figure in buildup, combining defensive work rate with technical quality, having recorded two assists and 12 tackles across his last three Champions League appearances.
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