Neves scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 6-1 victory over St. Etienne.

Going into Paris Saint-Germain's latest game, Neves had not logged a Ligue 1 goal since Nov. 22. Even though the usual midfielder was pushed to more of a defensive position Saturday, he got back on PSG's scoresheet, securing his third goal since October.