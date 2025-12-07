Neves has maintained his excellent form Saturday against Rennes by setting up teammate Senny Mayulu with a precise assist after one of his trademark forward runs from midfield, bringing his total to five goal contributions in his last six matches for the club. The midfielder showed his usual influence all over the pitch, providing constant support for teammates and executing high-pressure defensive work, including a season-high four tackles won. The Portuguese midfielder has tallied six goals and two assists in 12 appearances across all competitions this season, continuing to grow as a decisive force.