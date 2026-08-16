Joao Neves News: Rested, out vs. Lens

Neves is left out of PSG's squad for Sunday's Trophee des Champions against Lens as a simple squad management decision, the club announced.

Neves closed out last season with five goals and an assist across 21 Ligue 1 appearances, part of another trophy laden campaign for PSG, and rounded it off with a strong World Cup showing for Portugal that included a goal and consistently high individual ratings across five appearances. This appears to be a straightforward rest decision rather than any fitness concern, with no injury reported. Neves is expected to be back for the Ligue 1 opener against Rennes on Aug. 23.