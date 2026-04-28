Joao Neves News: Scores header

Neves scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 5-4 win versus Bayern Munich.

Neves delivered a decisive contribution in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich, rising highest to glance a header in from Ousmane Dembele's corner in the first half to put his side 2-1 ahead in a breathless opening period. The Portuguese midfielder also nearly turned Michael Olise's deflected cross into his own net moments, and finished the match with a composed all-round performance, recording two tackles, three interceptions and five clearances. Neves has now scored twice against Bayern Munich this season across both the league phase and semifinal first leg, and has registered two goals and three assists in 12 appearances in the competition this season.