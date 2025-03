Neves assisted on one of Paris Saint-Germain's four goals in a 4-1 win over Lille Saturday.

The midfielder had three shots (one on target) and also had three interceptions in a solid performance. Neves was subbed off late, likely to conserve him for Wednesday's UCL match against Liverpool. It's a tough matchup for the midfielder, as the Reds have allowed just 26 goals in EPL play.