Joao Ortiz News: Absent due to personal reasons

Ortiz missed Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids for personal reasons, Jeremy Peterman of Cascadia FC reports.

Ortiz was sidelined after making a six-minute appearance in the initial game of the season. Cole Bassett and Diego Chara featured as a holding midfield pairing against the Rapids and could continue to see increased playing time if Ortiz remains out. In any case, it remains to be seen when the Ecuadorian will rejoin the squad.