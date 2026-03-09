Joao Ortiz News: Credited with assist in loss

Ortiz assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Ortiz was credited with the assist after recovering a ball in the opposing half and setting up Eric Izoita, who smashed an outside-of-the-box shot into an impossible angle for James Pantemis. Ortiz will remain a starter in midfield, but as a holding midfield, it's hard to project his upside, particularly since he's not a player who gets overly involved in attacking situations.