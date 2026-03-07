Joao Ortiz headshot

Joao Ortiz News: Starts against Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Ortiz (personal) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's match against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ortiz will play again after logging just six minutes of action earlier in the season. Having dealt with a personal matter, the central man is likely ready for meaningful playing time, taking Cole Bassett's spot in midfield. During the 2025 campaign, Ortiz averaged 25.7 accurate passes, 3.2 balls recovered and 1.2 tackles per game.

Joao Ortiz
Portland Timbers
