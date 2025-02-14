Joao Palhinha Injury: Nearing return to team training

Palhinha (undisclosed) has recovered from his groin injury but has missed the last two matches for undisclosed reasons. Coach Vincent Kompany provided an update in his press conference, stating that Palhinha is the closest to returning to team training. "Hopefully, nothing will change in the squad compared to the last match. The injured players are not far from returning to training. We expect João Palhinha back first."

Palhinha is expected to resume team training next week and could be available for next Sunday's match against Frankfurt. Once fully fit, he will compete with Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlovic for a starting spot, with Pavlovic currently performing well in the role.