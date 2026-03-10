Joao Palhinha Injury: Picks up blow against Atleti

Palhinha abandoned Tuesday's UCL loss to Atletico Madrid due to a head injury he suffered in stoppage time, Alasdair Gold of Football London reports.

Palhinha ended up feeling unwell following a head-to-head impact with teammate Cristian Romero during the Champions League round of 16 clash. The midfielder came off the bench midweek, but he's usually an important all-around contributor, so his issue would add to the problems of a side that is also missing Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring). While Palhinha's status is still uncertain, Archie Gray was deployed in a central spot Tuesday and might continue to play that role if required in upcoming contests.