Joao Palhinha Injury: Trains, set for return

Palhinha (concussion) is back in training and is an option for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Igor Tudor.

Palhinha was close to making the midweek UCL match after a concussion, and has finally found himself out of protocol, with the midfielder training and now an option. The club then adds back yet another starter to the team as they try to lower the injury list, still with numerous players missing. Palhinha has served between midfield and defense this season, likely to work back into a starting role soon after the injury, with 19 starts in 26 appearances this campaign.