Joao Palhinha Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Palhinha (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against Liverpool, according to manager Igor Tudor. "No, Romero and Palhinha out."

Palhinha left Tuesday's game against Atletico after a head collision with Cristian Romero in the dying stages of the match, and both players will miss this trip to Anfield. Not having Palhinha shortens the team's midfield depth, as Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (undisclosed) are also out, while Conor Gallagher (illness) is uncertain to suit up Sunday. With all these absences, look for Archie Gray to be deployed in a central midfield role.