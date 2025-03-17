Joao Palhinha News: Back from suspension
Palhinha completed his one-game suspension for the straight red card he received against Bochum and will be eligible to face St. Pauli on March. 29.
Palhinha missed Saturday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin and is now available to play for their next contest after the international break. That said, he has been mainly a bench option this season and should keep that role for the time being.
