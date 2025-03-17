Fantasy Soccer
Joao Palhinha headshot

Joao Palhinha News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Palhinha completed his one-game suspension for the straight red card he received against Bochum and will be eligible to face St. Pauli on March. 29.

Palhinha missed Saturday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin and is now available to play for their next contest after the international break. That said, he has been mainly a bench option this season and should keep that role for the time being.

Joao Palhinha
Bayern Munich
