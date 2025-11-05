Palhinha did not start Tuesday's match, but that didn't stop him from impacting the match greatly. He assisted Micky van de Ven's wonder goal in the 64th minute, then scored a goal of his own three minutes later off a Cristian Romero assist. They marked his first two goal contributions in the Champions League this season, to go along with his three Premier League goal contributions thus far. He has only started one of four UCL matches so far this season, likely to keep his legs fresh for the Premier League schedule. However once more important UCL matches start popping up, he will likely find his way back into the starting XI.