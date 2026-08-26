Joao Palhinha News: Joins Benfica

Palhinha has completed a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich to Benfica, the club announced.

Palhinha returns to Lisbon after two seasons on Bayern's books, having made 25 appearances across all competitions during his first campaign before spending last season on loan at Tottenham. The 31-year-old brings extensive experience from the Bundesliga and Premier League and should provide Benfica with an established defensive presence in central midfield. His experience and ball-winning ability should put him in contention for a significant role following his return to Portugal.