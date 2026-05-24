Joao Palhinha News: Keeps Spurs up with goal

Palhinha scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Everton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Palhinha nearly scored a headed goal in the 43rd minute though it deflected off the post, but he was able to secure the rebound and score right after. That goal secured Spurs' safety from relegation. It was one of a season-high five shots he took in the match and he also created two chances in the match. He played well on the defensive end too, recording three tackles, two interceptions, five clearances and one blocked shot in the clean sheet. It was a solid loan spell for Palhinha as he started 23 matches (33 appearances) and scored five goals and recorded two assists. It's unclear if he'll return to Bayern Munich next season or if Spurs will try to sign him to a permanent contract.