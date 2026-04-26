Joao Palhinha News: Scores winner Saturday
Palhinha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton.
Palhinha scored the match-winning goal Saturday, a tap-in goal in the 82nd minute assisted by Richarlison that secured Spurs' first Premier League win of 2026. It marked his fourth goal of the season, two of which have come in the final minutes versus Wolves. He also recorded one tackle, one interception and one clearance in his 28 minutes off the bench.
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