Joao Palhinha News: Sent off against Bochum

Palhinha was sent off in the 43rd minute of Saturday's match against Bochum.

Palhinha was given his marching orders Saturday, with the midfielder leaving the field just before halftime due to a straight red card. This will suspend him from their next league match against Union Berlin on March 15, returning against St. Pauli on March 29. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich should see the start in the defensive midfield with Palhinha suspended.